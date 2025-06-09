As of June 9, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra stands at 613, after the state recorded 65 new Coronavirus cases today. Officials at the Health Department noted a gradual but steady rise in infections, with all patients exhibiting only mild symptoms. Most cases were reported from Mumbai (22) and Pune Municipal Corporation (26), among other districts. Authorities have urged citizens not to panic as testing and treatment facilities are readily available. The public has been advised to stay cautious and follow COVID-appropriate behaviour. COVID-19 in India: Active Coronavirus Cases Cross 4,000 Mark; Delhi, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat Among Worst-Hit States.

COVID-19 Cases Rise to 613 in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has reported 65 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of active cases to 613. Health officials are closely monitoring the situation and have advised the public to remain vigilant and follow preventive measures: Maharashtra Health Department pic.twitter.com/LgQNgNcX6R — IANS (@ians_india) June 9, 2025

