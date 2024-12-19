A video captioned ‘POV: Your history teacher is unserious and Gen Z, offering you a perspective on the passage of time’ is going viral online. In the clip, influencer Mikey Angelo takes us through the various events on half a decade since the COVID-19 pandemic. The video highlights just how much has changed in a few years. He talks about events like Chris Rock getting slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, the release of “WAP,” the AI blast, Doja Cat making a style statement in the red Swarovski dress, the passing of Queen Elizabeth, Kris Jenner having six new grandchildren, the Bernie in the chair meme going viral online, the froyo vs Demi Lovato memes, seven new Zendaya films, eight new Taylor Swift albums, the release of Squid Game, Tiger King, and Dua Lipa’s song "Levitating,” and more. He also talks about the OceanGate incident and the absence of ChatGPT, Stanley's, or Ozempic five years ago. It makes us reflect on the passage of time and gives an existential dread. Watch the video below. Year-Ender: From Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock to Kanye West’s Controversies, 9 Viral Celebrity Videos That Live Rent Free in Our Heads.

Passage of Time Since COVID-19 Pandemic

