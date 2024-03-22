Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain, recently surprised many by reversing her stance on the actress following the accusations made during Bigg Boss 17. Ranjana was spotted in the city engaging with the paparazzi, expressing her admiration for Ankita by stating, “Mujhe Ankita Hamesha Achhi Lagti hai. Humari Ankita A1 Hai (I always like Ankita. Our Ankita is top-notch).” When questioned if she desired a daughter-in-law similar to Ankita, she replied affirmatively, saying, “Wahi Toh Humein Chahiye Thi (She’s the one we wanted).” This shift in perspective sharply contrasts with Ranjana's earlier accusations, where she had criticised Ankita for potentially tarnishing the family name and exploiting Sushant Singh Rajput's memory for sympathy during her stint on Bigg Boss. Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande Finally Reveals WHY She Talks About Sushant Singh Rajput on the Controversial Reality Show.

Ankita Lokhande's Mother-In-Law Praises The Actress

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)