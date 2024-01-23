Actress Ankita Lokhande has spoken about why she talks about the late actor and her former boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput, in Bigg Boss 17 with fellow housemates. Bigg Boss 17: Contestants Face Mid-Week Elimination; Is Vicky Jain Out of Top Five Race? (Watch Promo Video).

During the media segment in the show held on Monday night, Ankita, responding to a question, said that she could speak about the late actor because she feels very proud of him and that her co-housemate Abhishek Kumar had told her that he wanted to be like Sushant.

“Abhishek and I used to keep talking about Sushant as he considers him his idol and really looks up to him. He wants to be like Sushant and considers him as his inspiration,” Ankita said.

"I've always talked only good things about Sushant because I feel if I can tell some good things about him through this platform, why not? Usne acche kaam kiye hain and I can speak about it because jitna main unke baare mein jaanti hoon."

“I feel very proud to talk about Sushant wherever I am and there is nothing wrong in talking about Sushant… I feel it is absolutely fine because jitna main Sushant ko jaanti hoon shayad koi nahi jaanta.”

