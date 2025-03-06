Anurag Dobhal, widely known as The UK07 Rider, has officially taken a significant step in his personal life by getting engaged to his longtime partner, Ritika Chauhan. The popular Bigg Boss 17 star recently shared a heartfelt video on his Instagram, offering fans a glimpse into their engagement ceremony. The clip, filled with intimate moments, shows the couple walking hand-in-hand, dressed impeccably in stylish outfits. Anurag’s touching caption, “Forever Together,” beautifully encapsulated the deep bond and love they share, capturing the essence of their relationship and delighting fans with this new chapter in their journey together. ‘Heinous’: ‘Jhanak’ Scene Causes Outrage for Showing Colour Being Applied to Naked Baby; Netizens Slam Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja’s Show.

Anurag Dobhal & Ritika Chauhan's Engagement Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)