Big Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal had previously excited fans about his Lamborghini purchase, boasting its VIP number. However, he now reveals its seizure, causing him losses worth crores. In a viral video, Anurag explains his truck's seizure due to incomplete documents, leading to the Lamborghini's confiscation and a hefty Rs 3.5 crore penalty. However, he claims he informed them that the documents were complete and exclaimed, "Dimag Kharab ho gya hai." Internet users feel he either borrowed it or faces hefty fines. One quipped, "Thank God you weren't in the car, or they'd seize you too," as others ridiculed his credibility. Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Shares Insta Post Explaining Why He DID NOT Attend the Grand Finale.

Here's What Anurag Dobhal Said

