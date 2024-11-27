Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal, aka UK07 Rider or Babu Bhaiya, is making headlines for all the right reasons. In a recent social media post, the influencer shared a touching story about how he assisted a young fan whose mother was critically ill. Anurag discovered the boy's heartfelt plea for help on Instagram reels. The boy's mother had been battling a serious illness, and he was desperately seeking financial assistance for her medical treatment. While attending an event in Lucknow, Anurag took the initiative to visit the hospital and meet the boy and his mother personally. The video going viral sees Anurag handing over a substantial sum of cash to the boy, providing much-needed financial relief. Have a look. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Chum Darang and Shrutika Arjun Have Emotional Breakdown; Is This the End of Their Friendship? (Watch Video).

Anurag Dobhal Financially Helps a Fan in Need

