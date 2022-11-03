Anushka Sen is one of the youngest social media sensations in the entertainment industry. She is also quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated on all what she is upto. Now, she has taken to social media to shower birthday wishes on good friend and music video co-star Himansh Kohli. Anushka and Himansh worked together for a music video Mast Nazron Se crooned by Jubin Nautiyal. Anushka Sen Shares Throwback Pictures of Herself When She Was a Little Baby and They Are Adorable! (View Pics).

Take a look:

Anushka Sen - Himansh Kohli (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)