The two-day International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2025 concluded on Sunday (March 9). While Kartik Aaryan won Best Actor for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Nitanshi Goel won Best Actress for Laapataa Ladies. The Kiran Rao directorial won 10 trophies at the award night, including Best Picture, Best Direction, and Best Debut (Female) for Pratibha Ranta. All these honours make Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao's directorial the biggest winners at IIFA 2025. Reacting to the overpouring love upon the film, producer Aamir Khan joined the celebrations. Through a heartfelt post on social media, Aamir Khan Productions extended gratitude for all the love shown to Laaptaa Ladies. His message read, "For all the love and acceptance, thank you. Team AKP. #IIFAAwards2025." IIFA Awards 2025 Winners: Kiran Rao’s ‘Laapataa Ladies’ Trumps With 10 Wins; Kartik Aaryan, Nitanshi Goel, Janki Bodiwala, Raghav Juyal Bag Acting Honours – See Full List.

Aamir Khan Celebrates the Success of 'Lapataa Ladies' at IIFA 2025

