Arjun Bijlani recently underwent emergency surgery for appendicitis after being hospitalised for severe abdominal pain. The actor has shared an update and revealed that he is recovering at home. Arjun shared photos of himself sitting on a balcony and wrote in the caption, 'At home now!! In my corner recovering #blessed'. Arjun Bijlani Shares First Post From Hospital After Appendix Surgery, Reveals He's 'Recovering' (View Pics).

Arjun Bijlani expresses gratitude after successful surgery:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Bijlani 🧿 (@arjunbijlani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)