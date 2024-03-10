Television actor Arjun Bijlani underwent emergency appendix surgery on March 9 after being hospitalised with severe abdominal pain. Today, he shared his first post-surgery update, expressing that he's "on the road to recovery" and feeling better. The pictures from the hospital feature him with his wife, Neha Swami, and his doctors. He extended his gratitude to the surgeons and his fans for their unwavering support during this challenging time. Arjun Bijlani Health Update: Actor on Two Weeks' Bed Rest After Successful Appendicitis Surgery, Confirms His Wife. ;

Arjun Bijlani Shares Pics From Hospital

