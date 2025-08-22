Television actress Saba Khan stepped into her forever as she married Josh-based businessman Wasim Nawab. The couple had tied the knot in April this year, but decided to keep the news under wraps, as revealed by the actress in an interview. Taking to her Instagram handle on Friday (August 22), the Bigg Boss 12 fame shared dreamy pictures from her Nikah ceremony. She captioned her post, "Alhamdulillah. Some blessings are embraced in quiet until the heart feels ready. Today, with gratitude and faith, I share my Nikah journey with you all. “The girl you supported, cheered for, and loved in Bigg Boss has now stepped into a new chapter of life. Looking forward to your blessings and prayers as I begin this sacred journey of Nikah. Love, Saba." ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’ Star Gia Manek Marries ‘Diya Aur Baati Hum’ Actor Varunn Jain (View Pics).

Actress Saba Khan Ties the Knot With Entrepreneur Wasim Nawab

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Khan (@sabakhan_ks)

