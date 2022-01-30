The winner of Bigg Boss 15 will be declared tonight! But ahead of the big announcement, viewers would be in for a major treat, courtesy Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill. The makers have dropped the finale episode’s promo video in which the two are seen dancing on the viral song “Sadda Kutta Tommy”. It was Shehnaaz’s dialogue ‘Twadda kutta Tommy, sadda kutta kutta’ that was created by Yashraj Mukhate and it became a trending number.

Watch Salman Khan And Shehnaaz Gill Performing At Bigg Boss 15 Finale:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)