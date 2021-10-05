The FIRST massive fight of Bigg Boss 15 is here. As per the latest promo shared by the makers, we see a battle between Pratik Sehajpal and Jay Bhanushali. In the video, we see Pratik hiding the map of the junglewasis in the main house. This in a way, leads to a massive argument between Jay-Pratik, wherein the latter grabs the former by collar. This angers Bhanushali and from hereon it gets messy.

Watch Pratik Damaging Bigg Boss' Property:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

