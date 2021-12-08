It's Rakhi Sawant again! Yes, after ruling Bigg Boss 14 with her antics, the original entertainer is leaving no stone unturned in the current season as well. As reportedly, she has won the ticket to finale task and has become the first finalist of Bigg Boss 15. As per the live feed, Bigg Boss Tak has confirmed the news and Rakhi has won the task and how. Woah.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)