Bigg Boss 16's grand premiere night on October 1 was indeed wow! Host Salman Khan was seen introducing a total of 15 contestants on the show. Right rom Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Dutta to Sajid Khan, this year the contestants list looks interesting. Check out all the confirmed contestants of BB 16 below. Bigg Boss 16 Premiere: Sajid Khan Announces He's Entering the Salman Khan-Hosted Show (Watch Video).
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia



Abdu Rozik
Abdu Rozik


MC Stan
MC Stan


Ankit Gupta
Ankit Gupta


Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary


Archana Gautam
Archana Gautam


Soundarya Sharma
Soundarya Sharma


Gautam Vig
Gautam Vig


Shalin Bhanot
Shalin Bhanot


Shiv Thakare
Shiv Thakare


Sumbul Touqeer
Sumbul Touqeer


Manya Singh
Manya Singh


Tina Datta
Tina Datta


Gori Nagori
Gori Nagori


Sreejita De
Sreejita De



Sajid Khan
Sajid Khan


