Bigg Boss 16's grand premiere night on October 1 was indeed wow! Host Salman Khan was seen introducing a total of 15 contestants on the show. Right rom Shalin Bhanot, Gautam Vig, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Tina Dutta to Sajid Khan, this year the contestants list looks interesting. Check out all the confirmed contestants of BB 16 below. Bigg Boss 16 Premiere: Sajid Khan Announces He's Entering the Salman Khan-Hosted Show (Watch Video).

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Abdu Rozik

MC Stan

Ankit Gupta

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Archana Gautam

Soundarya Sharma

Gautam Vig

Shalin Bhanot

Shiv Thakare

Sumbul Touqeer

Manya Singh

Tina Datta

Gori Nagori

Sreejita De

Sajid Khan

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)