#MeToo Accused filmmaker Sajid Khan is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 16 and the noted director was welcomed into the show by Shehnaaz Gill who left a sweet video message for him. In the message, she wished good luck to Sajid and called him brother while the controversial director says she is like a sister to her. Netizens are unhappy with Shehnaaz Gill who has spoken some kind words for Sajid Khan who was accused of #MeToo last year. Bigg Boss 16 Contestants: From Tina Datta, Sumbul Touqeer to Sajid Khan – Meet the Confirmed Housemates from Salman Khan’s Reality Show!.

Check Out the Video Below:

@ishehnaaz_gill message for #sajidkhan.. sajid called her sister.. and saying ye ladki buht agay jaye gi buht badi satr bany gi#BB16 pic.twitter.com/itMc7Wz7w9 — Sum ❦ (@jattiStraightAe) October 1, 2022

Check Out Netizens Reaction Below:

Disappointed Fan!

Wondering if during the script readings, Shenaaz spotted the infamous 'Treadmil' of this "Metoo predator aka Flop director" — Elixir (@Elixir17965439) October 1, 2022

Why?

I do like Shehnaaz but why is she supporting this man☹️ — Pawan Kumar (@Pawann_Power) October 2, 2022

Unhappy Fan!

Shame on you gill — Ujwala Prajapati (@Ujwala2022) October 2, 2022

