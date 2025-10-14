South Africa ended the Day 2 on 216/6 and a tough ask to get as near as possible to Pakistan's 378 in the first innings. They could only add 53 runs to the total before getting wrapped up and ended up giving Pakistan a 107-run lead. Given the conditions were heavily in favour of spinners, Pakistan had a huge advantage. But they couldn't capitalise on it as they got wrapped up for 166 runs in the second innings. Senuran Muthusamy scalped a five-wicket haul while Simon Harmer supported him well with a four-fer. South Africa came out to bat with 277 being the target. They ended Day 3 on 51/2, with Ryan Rickelton and Tony de Zorzi out on the fielder. Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder are the two players dismissed. South Africa still have a tough ask in their hands but their bowling performance has kept them alive. Senuran Muthusamy Bags Back-to-Back Five-Wicket Hauls, Achieves Feat During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025.

PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stumps

Stumps, Day 3! 🏏 An enthralling day of Test cricket comes to a close. 💥#TheProteas Men finish on 51/2 after 22 overs, needing a further 226 runs for victory. 👏🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/SgIWJO2n2A — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 14, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Cricket South Africa). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)