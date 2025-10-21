A hilarious moment was spotted between Babar Azam and Sajid Khan during the Pakistan vs South Africa second Test match in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Aiden Markram went for an attacking shot against Sajid Khan, but failed to execute it and got caught in the deep. Saud Shakeel, who was stationed at long-on completed the catch. Immediately after the dismissal, Babar ran in towards Sajid Khan, and celebrated by finger tapping Pakistan spinner's bald head playfully like playing a musical instrument. Fans loved the bonding between the two and made the video viral on social media. PAK vs SA 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 Stumps; Keshav Maharaj's 7-Wicket Haul, Tony de Zorzi and Tristan Stubbs' Half-Centuries Keep Proteas Evenly Matched Against Hosts.

Babar Azam Playfully Finger Taps Sajid Khan's Head Multiple Times

Look how Babar Azam celebrated the wicket of Aiden Markram 😂pic.twitter.com/tL2bR8XHYv — Rayham (@RayhamUnplugged) October 21, 2025

