Salman Khan's fan-favourite reality show Bigg Boss 19 kicked off on a grand note on Sunday (August 24). This season is quite different, as the makers opened public voting to select two shortlisted contestants: Mridul Tiwari and Shehbaz Badesha. While Mridul won and secured a spot among the 16 confirmed contestants, Shehbaz had to put his dreams of entering Bigg Boss on hold, at least for this year. However, it seems the makers have added a new twist! A picture of Shehbaz sitting inside the secret room has gone viral. Fans of Shehbaz can rejoice, as it looks like they will get to see him on the show. In Monday’s (August 25) episode, we may officially witness his entry into the Bigg Boss 19 house. For those unfamiliar, Shehbaz Badesha is the brother of Bigg Boss 13 fame actress Shehnaaz Gill. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Grand Premiere: Salman Khan Welcomes Contestants to 'BB19' House; Ashnoor Kaur, Awez Darbar, Gaurav Khanna - Check Full List.

Shehbaz Badesha To Enter ‘Bigg Boss 19’ House Via Secret Room

