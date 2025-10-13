Senuran Muthusamy scalped his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket, achieving this feat during the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 on Monday, October 13. The left-arm spinner got to this special landmark by taking not one, not two, but three wickets in one over! This was the 102nd over of the first innings when Senuran Muthusamy accounted for Mohammad Rizwan for a well-made 75 and after a dot ball, went on to dismiss Noman Ali and Sajid Khan for ducks. The 31-year-old South Africa National Cricket Team spinner had earlier taken two wickets in two balls on Day 1 of the PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025, dismissing Imam-ul-Haq (93) and Saud Shakeel (0). 'Shan Masood, the Captain of India' Shaun Pollock Makes Massive Blunder While Referring to Pakistan Captain During PAK vs SA 1st Test 2025 Live Commentary (Watch Video).

Senuran Muthusamy Scalps Five-Wicket Haul

A moment to remember for Senuran Muthusamy. 💫 His maiden career five-for in Test Cricket was a brilliant effort and a truly special spell! 🔥🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/ShL5XKzrYH — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) October 13, 2025

