Bigg Boss 16 has many controversies as the contestants engage in heated arguments time and again. Now Sumbul Touqeer and Tina Datta will be seen coming at loggerheads over a chocolate. Tina will claim that chocolates are for everyone and that she should not hide and take things while Sumbul will answer her back that it is her misunderstanding that she hides things. She will also tell Tina that she believes in sharing things. Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare – Soundarya Sharma to Perform a Couple Dance in Colors’ Controversial Reality Show!

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

