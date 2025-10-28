The OPPO Find X9 introduces several unique features and specifications, along with an elegant new design. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and ColorOS 16 with Gemini AI integration. It features a 50MP telephoto camera with the Sony LYT-600 sensor, a 50MP main camera with the Sony LYT-828 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide camera with the Samsung JN5 sensor, and a 32MP front-facing camera. The device sports a 6.59-inch display with a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3,600 nits. It is equipped with a 7,025mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging. The OPPO Find X9 price starts from EUR 999 (around INR 1,02,000) in the global market for 12GB+512GB variant. OPPO Find X9 Pro Launched in Global Market With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, 7,500mAh Battery; Check Starting Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Find X9 Price Revealed During Global Launch Live Streaming

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (OPPO). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)