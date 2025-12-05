Cloud Dancer, officially known as Pantone 11-4201, has been named the Pantone Color of the Year for 2026. This is the first time Pantone has selected a shade of white as its annual color, marking a significant shift. Cloud Dancer is described as a lofty, soft, and harmonious white that symbolizes calm, tranquility, and renewal in a society seeking quiet reflection and peaceful introspection. The Pantone Color Institute highlights that this airy white acts as a soothing presence in a chaotic world, encouraging thoughtful consideration and fresh beginnings. Cloud Dancer is intended to represent clarity without chill and structure without harshness, making it a versatile backdrop for creativity and innovation in design, fashion, and lifestyle trends for 2026. "In motion and in pause, Cloud Dancer drifts between light and ethereal, a living calm that invites renewal, vision in serenity and creative release," the Pantone said. Google Year in Search 2025: Ceasefire, Mock Drill, Stampede and Ee Sala Cup Namde Among Top 10 Most Searched 'Meaning' by People in India.

Pantone Color of the Year 2026 - Cloud Dancer

