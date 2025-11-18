OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro+ earbuds have been launched in India alongside the OPPO Find X9 series today. The new earbuds come with a pebble-shaped case and offer 32dB ANC. The OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro+ price in India is INR 2,099, and they come with 12.4mm titanium dynamic drivers with Enco Master HQ. They have an IP55 rating, 43 hours of playback with the case, 12 hours of backup with ANC, and 11 hours of playback without ANC, and support 10-minute fast charging. The company also announced Android 16-based ColorOS 16, which comes with the new Luminous Rendering Engine, AI Recording, AI Mind Space, AI Portrait Glow, Touch to Share, Seamless Animation, and various other features. ColorOS 16 will be rolled out for devices starting this month. Realme UI 7.0 Beta Begins Rolling Out to More Devices Ahead of Official Release With New Design, Smoother Animation and More; Know How To Download.

ColorOS 16 Rollout Announced, OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro+ Launched

ColorOS 16 Rollout Schedule

ColorOS 16 Rollout Schedule (Photo Credits: OPPO)

