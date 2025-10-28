The OPPO Find X9 series has launched globally with flagship specifications and features. The OPPO Find X9 Pro features a 200MP Hasselblad telephoto camera, a 50MP primary camera with a Sony LYT-828 sensor, and a 50MP ultra-wide camera with a Samsung JN5 sensor. It comes with a 6.78-inch 120Hz display offering a peak brightness of 3,600 nits and a 1.5K resolution. The smartphone is equipped with a 7,500mAh battery that supports 80W wired fast charging. It also boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings for water and dust resistance. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and runs on Android 16-based ColorOS 16 and comes with Google Gemini AI integration. In global market, the OPPO Find X9 Pro priced starts at EUR 1299 (around INR 1,33,600) for 16GB+512GB variant. OPPO Find X9 Launched in Global Market Alongside OPPO Find X9 Pro; Check Starting Price, Specifications and Features.

OPPO Find X9 Pro Price Revealed During Global Launch Live Streaming

