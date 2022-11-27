Former Bigg Boss winner Urvashi Dholakia has urged makers to stop 'Parent Teacher Meeting' on the show after Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot's family locked horns on Weekend Ka Vaar. That's not it, as she also added that they should keep legal age of 25 for participation on the reality show. Bigg Boss 16: Full House Faces Punishment Due to Archana Gautam's Tantrums (Watch Promo Video).

Urvashi Dholakia on BB 16:

I hope this is the last time we see a parent teacher meeting on #biggboss ..if such intervention keeps happening then I think the show format should also include legal age of 25 & above for participation henceforth! @ColorsTV @justvoot @VootSelect #BiggBoss16 — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) November 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)