Raveena Tandon and Abdu Rozik would be joining Salman Khan as celebrity guests on this Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 17. The makers have dropped the promo video of the upcoming episode and its showcases the trio having some fun moments on stage. Abdu, who has arrived as Santa Claus, is seen sharing light-hearted moments with the show’s host. On the other hand, Raveena is seen recreating some magic with Salman by dancing to Andaz Apna Apna song “Yeh Raat Aur Yeh Doori”. Bigg Boss 17: Raveena Tandon and Abdu Rozik Join Salman Khan on the Weekend Ka Vaar Episode.

Watch The Promo Of Bigg Boss 17 Below:

