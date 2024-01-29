Abhishek Kumar became the first runner-up of the Bigg Boss 17, losing the coveted trophy to Munawar Faruqui. Post-grand finale, Abhishek was seen interacting with media persons and has opened up on various topics regarding the finale. In a recent video surfacing on the internet, Abhishek Kumar was enthusiastically responding to a question about which contestants he would love to continue maintaining friendships with beyond the confines of the house. To this, without any hesitation, Abhishek Kumar came up with two names, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. He also added that it is absolutely fine for fans to support Munawar Faruqui along with him. Bigg Boss 17 Finale: Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar Are The Top 2 Finalists!.

Watch Abhishek Kumar in the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

