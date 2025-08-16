Former Bigg Boss contestant Isha Malviya has once again taken social media by storm with her sizzling viral video. In fact, “Isha Malviya viral video” is one of the top searches on Google Trends. The 21-year-old TV beauty can be seen flaunting her glamorous side as she grooves to the sensuous track "Bheegi Saree" from the upcoming Bollywood movie Param Sundari, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra, leaving fans mesmerised with her bold moves and effortless charm. Known for her stylish persona and stunning dance reels, Isha raised the oomph factor in this video, setting the internet ablaze within hours of its release. Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart emojis, praising her confidence and glamour, proving once again why Isha Malviya remains one of the most talked-about young stars in the entertainment industry.

Watch Isha Malviya’s Sizzling Viral Dance Video on ‘Bheegi Saree’ Song:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isha Malviya (@isha__malviya)

