Bigg Boss 17 finalist Aarun Srikanth Mashettey is all set to embrace fatherhood once again! The much-loved contestant, who stood out for his honesty and strong values, is expecting his second child with wife Malak. The couple shared the joyful news through a heartwarming video on social media. In the clip, Malak is seen radiating happiness, and the caption reads, “Alhamdulillah for everything… Kab 2 se 3 aur 3 se 4 ho gaye,” giving fans a sweet hint about their growing family. Aarun, who is from Karnataka, won hearts across India for his simplicity and strong principles during his Bigg Boss journey. Competing with top TV stars and influencers, he proved that the common man can shine with grace and truth. Fans are happy with the news and showering the couple with love and blessings for this beautiful new chapter. Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra: Check Out Most-Followed Bigg Boss 17 Finalist on Instagram!

Aarun Srikanth Mashettey Shares a Heartwarming Video on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aarun Srikanth Mashettey (@arun_mashettey)

