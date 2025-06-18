Actress and Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra's father, Raman Rai Handa, passed away on Monday, June 16, 2025, in Mumbai. He was 72 at the time of his passing. The cremation of Raman Rai was held at the Oshiwara Hindu Samshan Bhoomi in Jogeshwari today (June 18). Heartbreaking visuals from the funeral have surfaced online. In a video shared on Instagram, Mannara Chopra and her sister Mitali Handa were seen breaking down in tears as they carried their father's mortal remains. Mannara insisted on lending a shoulder to the bier alongside the male members at the cremation ground. Both sisters, dressed in traditional white morning attire, were visibly emotional as they bid goodbye to their father. Mannara Chopra's Father Advocate Raman Rai Handa Passes Away, Actress Says He Was the 'Pillar of Strength for Our Family'.

Mannara Chopra Helps Carry Her Father Raman Rai Handa’s Bier During His Final Rites

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Mannara Chopra With Her Sister Mitali Handa at Their Father’s Funeral

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood Videos (@instantbollywoodvideos)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)