Comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has postponed his upcoming live show in Delhi, which was part of his Dhandho tour. The event, originally scheduled for July 26, was called off due to health issues. Although he didn’t reveal details about his condition, Munawar shared the update on his Instagram Story, apologizing to fans and promising updates via BookMyShow. Munawar wrote, "My live show scheduled for the tomorrow-26th of July has been postponed to a new date due to my personal health related reasons. We sincerely apologise and at the same time, truly value your continued support and patience. You will receive updates from BookMyShow." This announcement came just a day after he celebrated the success of his debut web series First Copy in Mumbai. Fans have expressed concern while continuing to shower him with support. ‘Tu Kyu Isme Ghus Raha Hain’: Netizens Slam Munawar Faruqui for His Dig at Shahid Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Viral IIFA 2025 Moment.

Munawar Faruqui Shares Post on Instagram Story – See Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram /@munawar.faruqui)

