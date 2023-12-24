The Bigg Boss house is always a hotbed of drama, especially during nomination time. This week, Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Khan, Rinku Dhawan, and Abhishek Kumar are up for eviction. It's tough to say who might avoid leaving the house and continue their journey. Neil Bhatt seems to have a solid fan base and good relationships in the house, which might work in his favour. Ayesha Khan has displayed resilience in previous tasks, giving her a decent chance of staying. Rinku Dhawan and Abhishek Kumar might rely on their connections and strategies within the house to survive the eviction. Ultimately, it'll come down to how the audience perceives their actions and personalities inside the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss 17: Rinku Dhawan’s Sister Ashita Dhawan Feels Munawar Faruqui Is ‘Fake’ After Entry of Ayesha Khan, Says ‘Nazron Se Gir Gaya’ (Watch Video).

4 Contestants Nominated For Eviction:

BREAKING! Nominated Contestants for this week ☆ Neil Bhatt ☆ Ayesha Khan ☆ Rinku Dhawan ☆ Abhishek Kumar Comments- Who will EVICT? — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 24, 2023

