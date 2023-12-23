Bigg Boss 17 contestant Miunawar Faruqui has stirred controversy with accusations of two-timing from Ayesha Khan. Ashita Dhawan, sister of Rinku Dhawan, expressed her dismay at the show delving into Munawar's personal life. Despite initially empathising with his emotional moments, Ashita revealed her disappointment, deeming Munawar's subsequent behaviour as fake. She declared losing respect for him, stating, "It's nonsense. He lost my respect in my eyes. Game over. You cannot deceive the audience, and he wasn't worth my tears." Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Breaks Down in Tears After Ex Ayesha Khan Accuses Him of Being 'Involved With Multiple Women' (Watch Video).

Check What Ashita Dhawan Said About Munawar Faruqui

#RinkuDhawan younger sister think #MunawarFaruqui game is fake. She said: - I just completly lost respect, Nazar se gir Gaya mere to, you can't cheat your audience, I cried for #Munawar and he is not worth my tears.#MannaraChopra #BiggBoss17 #MunArapic.twitter.com/QXKjwpZyCj — Saurabh LLJW (@Saurabh_LLJW) December 22, 2023

