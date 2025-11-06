Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, who fell in love while shooting for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, are reportedly parting ways after three years of marriage. The couple, who played Virat and Pakhi on screen, tied the knot in 2021 and later appeared together on Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17. However, rumours about their separation have been circulating for months. As per a report by News18 Showsha, an insider confirmed, “Neil and Aishwarya have been living separately for a long time now. They have now officially filed for divorce and formalities are likely to begin soon.” The reason behind their split remains unclear, but the source added that it’s certain the couple is “now heading ways.” When contacted for a comment, both Neil and Aishwarya remained unavailable. ‘My Life Is Not Your Content’: ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ Fame Actress Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt (View Post)

