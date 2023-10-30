In tonight's episode, Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain's feud will reach new heights. The latest promo of Bigg Boss 17 shows Vicky confronting Neil Bhatt about their past, but Neil clarifies they just got married without dating. Aishwarya gets infuriated by Vicky's interference and admonishes him, saying, "Take care of your own relationships; you don't need to meddle in ours." She further scolds Vicky for making unwarranted comments about others, leaving him fuming. Watch the promo below! Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan Resolves Fights Between Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Asks Actress, 'Are You Here To Lose Your Individuality?'

Bigg Boss 17 Latest Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)