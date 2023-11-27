Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Neil Bhatt-Ankita Lokhande Get Into Ugly Fight After Nomination Task, Pavitra Rishta Actress Says ’Chal Nikal’(Watch Video)

In the latest intense episode of Bigg Boss 17, a heated confrontation unfolded between contestants Ankita Lokhande and Neil Bhatt over nominations. The dispute escalated when Neil, imitating Ankita, nominated her, citing that he finds her fake. Vicky Jain also nominated Neil, alleging his weak game. The clash intensified with Ankita accusing Neil of playing it safe and being fake. Neil responded by asserting that he's acting as per the knowledge that Ankita is also fake. The tension reached its peak when Neil continued to imitate Ankita despite her strong objection, leading to a fiery exchange on the reality show. Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ankita Lokhande Gets Upset With Vicky Jain Over His Casual Approach Towards Their Relationship; Pavitra Rishta Actress Says ‘Mai Hurt Ho Rahi Hun'.

Watch Latest Bigg Boss 17 Promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

