In a surprising turn of events on Bigg Boss 17, contestant Soniya Bansal has been eliminated from the house. The eviction took place during the much-anticipated "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode hosted by Salman Khan. As the competition in the reality show intensifies, fans and viewers will undoubtedly be on the edge of their seats. Bigg Boss 17: Manasvi Mamgai To Enter As Wild Card Contestant on Salman Khan’s Show After Backing Out on Premiere Day- Reports.

View Bigg Boss Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)