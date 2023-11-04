Bigg Boss 17 is getting interesting with each passing day! Now, as per latest promo shared by makers from Weekend Ka Vaar, we get to see Salman Khan confronting Vicky Jain and Neil Bhatt if they violated the show's contract and spoke to each other before entering the house. To which, both Vick-Neil admit to the claims. Later when host Salman goes on to ask Sana Raees Khan to explain its consequences. She says, “Viacom ke paas right hain unko nikaal dene ka ya further participation discontinue karne ka."So, will Neil and Vicky be ousted for breach of contract? Let's wait and watch! Bigg Boss OTT Winner Elvish Yadav Booked for Supplying Snake Venom, Hosting Rave Parties.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)