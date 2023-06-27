Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has been evicted from Bigg Boss OTT 2 in the middle of the week. She previously also received criticism from Salman Khan for talking about her personal issues in the house and accused her of playing the victim by using Nawaz's name. Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Jad's Emotional Meltdown at Breakfast Table Shocks Contestants!

View Bigg Boss OTT Update:

🚨 BIG BREAKING! Mid-week eviction announced. Aaliya Siddiqui is evicted from the Bigg Boss OTT house.#BiggBossOTT2 #BiggBoss_Tak — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) June 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)