Mahesh Bhatt was massively trolled online for his gesture towards Bebika Dhurve during his appearance inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 house. The filmmaker entered the BB house to support daughter Pooja Bhatt, but netizens weren't okay with his 'touching' moment with Bebika. In viral clip, Mahesh Bhatt could be seen conversing with Dhurve while sitting on couch along with rubbing her palm. Have a look. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Mahesh Bhatt Gets Emotional as He Enters House To Meet Daughter Pooja Bhatt.

Mahesh Bhatt Rubs Bebika Dhurve's Palm:

with all due respect kya ho raha hai ye..#MaheshBhatt ji 🫣pic.twitter.com/kTgF2nRpiM — Akassh Ashok Gupta (@peepoye_) August 1, 2023

