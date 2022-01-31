Pratik Sehajpal is the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 15, however, he’s is the true winner for many others, including Bipasha Basu. The Bollywood actress has shared a post on her Insta story congratulating Sehajpal and said, “you are a complete winner”.

Bipasha Basu Congratulates Pratik Sehajpal

Bipasha Basu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

