Bipasha Basu has been relishing every moment of her motherhood, frequently sharing heartwarming glimpses of her daughter, Devi, on social media. Recently, the actress celebrated her birthday in the Maldives and now has wowed her followers with a stunning swimsuit photo. Soaking in the sun and posing gracefully by the pool, she captioned the image, "Celebrating me." The photo quickly garnered attention, with fans showering her with admiration, calling her 'hot' and 'beautiful'. Bipasha’s radiant glow and confident presence left the internet buzzing, highlighting her perfect blend of elegance and fun. Bipasha Basu Birthday: Pics of the Actress With Her Daughter and Hubby that are Super Adorable.

Bipasha Basu Poses in Swimsuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Netizens In Love With Bipasha Basu's Pic in Monokini

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

