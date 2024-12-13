Bipasha Basu's little girl, Devi, is an absolute bundle of joy! Every little thing she does is simply adorable. The actress loves sharing videos of her sweet daughter on social media, and they always melt hearts, with fans showering her with love and appreciation. In her latest post, Devi looks beyond cute in a white top, baby pink pants, and a little hair clip with puffy pink fox ears that perfectly match her outfit. Bipasha captioned the video with, "My Strawberry Pudding," making it even sweeter! Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Celebrate Daughter Devi’s 2nd Birthday With Lion King-Themed Party (Watch Video).

