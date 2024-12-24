Bipasha Basu is cherishing her best Christmas gift ever—her adorable daughter, Devi. The little cutie stole the spotlight in a sweet red dress paired with sparkling golden shoes. Bipasha shared a bunch of heartwarming pictures on Instagram, captioning it with, "It is the most wonderful time of the year." The celebration was made even more special with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, also by their side, creating the perfect family moment. Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Celebrate Daughter Devi’s 2nd Birthday With Lion King-Themed Party (Watch Video).

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and Daughter Devi Set to Celebrate Christmas in Adorable Style!

