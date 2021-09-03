Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson has finally released in India. The actioner is out on Disney+Hotstar in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam language. Helmed by Cate Shortland, the film has been a winner in international markets.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)