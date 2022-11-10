Star Bharat show Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai leads Karan V Grover and Sayali Salunkhe not only share a good bond on-screen but off-screen too. Recently, they engaged in a fun social media section where they were asked a couple of questions. On being asked if they like working with each other Sayali was affirmative but Karan took the opportunity to tease Sayali by saying no. Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai Spoiler Update: Indu and Ritesh Get Married! (Watch Video).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by STAR Bharat (@starbharat)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)