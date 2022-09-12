Viewers of Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya were in for a pleasant surprise on Monday morning as they witnessed their favourite couple, Aditya and Ginny, share unexpected romantic moments. The latest episode from Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani garners major online attention from fans. The duo was teasing their fans with BTS photos that hinted upcoming rain-romance sequence, but fans were definitely not ready to get it right at the start of the week. Channa Mereya helped #GiTya fans beat Monday blues and how. The episode had a drunk Ginny dancing in the rain as her husband tried not to get swayed by her beauty. He failed. Niyati Fatnani looked extremely beautiful in a yellow saree, inspired by Raveena Tandon’s “Tip Tip Barsa Pani” and Katrina Kaif’s “Gale Lag Ja” and Karan Wahi continues to be a treat for sore eyes. He looked smouldering hot in a drenched white shirt.

Karan Wahi Shared a Beautiful Still From Channa Mereya's Latest Episode

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi)

Here's How Fans Are Reacting to The Episode and Ginny-Aditya's Romance

They Look Fine

Niyati Fatnani Nailed Yellow-Saree Look

Rain-Romance Sequence Done Right

He carried her for the first time & that’s what makes this scene so special to me🥹🫶🏽 #ChannaMereya #GiTya pic.twitter.com/RelDAPL9sP — 𝐏 𝐫 𝐢 𝐲 𝐚 (@xxgoldenroses) September 12, 2022

GiTya or NiRan

TV Tropes Done Right

OMG I LOVE THESE CLASSIC CLICHÉS 😭♥️🔥 AFTER AGES ITV IS BACK WITH A BANG! #GiTya are nailing and how 🔥 Thank you SO MUCH makers for giving the audience and itv which it was lacking. Couldn’t explain in words how perfect the episode and gitya were today 😭♥️#ChannaMereya — • (@tweetsandlattes) September 12, 2022

HOT

