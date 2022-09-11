Makers of Channa Mereya serial are on a mission to serve all television viewers with the best of TV romance tropes. And having one of the most handsome actors as the lead helps achieve the target easily. Actor Karan Wahi as no-nonsense Aditya Raj Singh has his audiences so stoked about him. And his crackling chemistry with the female lead, Niyati Fatnani, who plays the role of Ginny, is one of the most talked about TV serial discussions online. In the coming episodes of Channa Mereya, expect a generous dose of romance between Aditya and Ginny. Earlier, we shared about the duo's forthcoming 'kitchen romance'. If the Channa Mereya behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos are to go by, one can soon expect Aditya and Ginny to be engaged in a romantic 'rain sequence.' #GiTya fans are waiting to see Aditya and Ginny's perfect love story unfold.
Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani Instagram Stories
Karan Wahi Looks Smouldering Hot
View this post on Instagram
No Wonder #GiTya Fans Can't Keep Calm!
Get Ready For Most Romantic Episode of Channa Mereya!
Ufffffff 🔥🔥🔥🔥😳
What’s happening!!!#KaranWahi #ChannaMereya pic.twitter.com/tOVuTu49jK
— Naina✨ (@NainaAlex24) September 11, 2022
Fans Love Them and How
gitya being sexy in a rain sequence?yes yes yes 😍‼️♥️
‹ #channamereya • #gitya › pic.twitter.com/7ESveCWr5L
— sera (@keyseraaa) September 11, 2022
Can't Wait For This Episode
So now I will spend my entire sunday thinking about Gitya Rain sequence 😩😭💗#ChannaMereya - #GiTya#KaranWahi - #NiyatiFatnani pic.twitter.com/1jIvAbyxYm
— Sнαηαуα💕 (@iShanaya_khan) September 11, 2022
Mesmerising
So They r coming !!!!!!!!!♡♡♡♡♡♡♡♡#GiTya #ChannaMereya @niyati_fatnani @karan009wahi @StarBharat pic.twitter.com/5FrH3Fo3GG
— Mayuri30 (@Mayuri302) September 11, 2022
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)